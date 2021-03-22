Craig’s KOA Journey Campground opens for summer season

With the calendar marking the official start of spring, Craig’s KOA Journey campground — located at 2800 East US Highway 40 in Craig — opened for the summer season Monday morning.

Craig’s KOA Journey is one of more than 515 KOA campgrounds in the Kampgrounds of America system in the U.S. and Canada that is open to the public.

The Craig KOA Journey offers big-rig friendly pull-thru /full hook-up RV sites, camping cabins, deluxe cabin and tenting sites.

“The past year has been a challenging one, and our campground owners and their staff are excited to welcome guests to enjoy the great outdoors,” said Toby O’Rourke, Kampgrounds of America CEO and President. “We saw an increase in new and current campers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic wanting to recreate safely, and we’re proud to continue that trend into the 2021 summer camping season.”

According to a press release from KOA, the company’s 2020 Special COVID-19 North American Camping Report found that camping is considered the safest way to travel and vacation among both campers and non-campers.

“Unlike other forms of travel, camping offers natural social distancing,” O’Rourke said. “Whether you prefer a tent, a cabin or an RV site, you can rest assured that a stay at any of our campgrounds will offer a safe way to kick-back and relax.”

Guests are encouraged to visit the campground’s page at KOA.com prior to booking to learn about any local precautions or restrictions that may reflect localized mandates.

To book a reservation with Craig’s KOA campground, contact (970) 824-5105 Monday-Friday from 9-11 a.m. and 3-5 p.m.

