Craig’s Independence Day festivities set

Craig’s annual Fourth of July Parade is set for 11 a.m. Thursday, July 4. The parade lineup begins at 10 a.m.

The parade route starts at the Veterans of Foreign War and ends on Ledford Street.

All floats are welcome, according to organizers. Judging will be done before the parade, and first, second and third place award will be given at the VFW Hall after the parade.

Other activities include games for children, a money pit and a picnic at noon. The picnic includes hamburgers, hot dogs, water and soda. Bring a dessert to share.

Donations are welcome.

A fireworks spectacular is also planned by Craig Fire/Rescue at dusk at Moffat County High School.

For more information on the parade, contact Don Guthrie at 970-326-7615.