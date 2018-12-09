Craig’s holiday spirits up during Down Home Christmas

A slightly warm Saturday afternoon in downtown Craig was the ideal setting for the fifth annual Down Home Christmas.

The outdoor holiday gathering at Alice Pleasant Park was full of yuletide fun as families convened to get into a holly jolly mood, hosted by Downtown Business Association.

A horse-drawn carriage transported people between the site and the Festival of Trees’ Big Event at Moffat County Courthouse earlier in the day, but the park was the place to be into the early evening with crafts, baked goods, the Elfie Selfie station and more.

In the confines of Museum of Northwest Colorado, live music complete with Christmas classics was provided along with a fully decked hall that included specialty Mexican nativity decorations that will be exhibited through Christmas, as well as a virtual town of gingerbread houses.