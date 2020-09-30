Craig’s Historic Ghost Walk set for three-day show Oct. 1-3

A preview of October's Historic Ghost Walk during the 2019 Fourth of July parade.

Andy Bockelman

Are you planning on attending The Craig Historic Ghost Walk on October 1-3? Prepare for some interesting history lessons on Craig and Moffat County.

This year’s stories include prominent people like Ted McCandless, and his contribution to a town that adopted him. Ann Bassett will be sharing what she thinks about grey wolves, as well as the importance of wearing the right outfit when hunting.

To spice things up, there’s The Unsinkable Molly Rink, as well as Amos Bennet. You know him. The crazy guy who played with snakes? And what show would be complete without Zora, the female animal trainer gone homesteader.

However, not all stories are about people at the Craig Historic Ghost Walk. Two ladies tell of two fires that hit Craig on the very same day, February 13 but five years apart. Have you ever eaten at the Cosgriff? Go remember the good old days on the walk

Thursday, October 1, the Ghost Walk will host two sit-down performances at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Craig Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are $8 and children 12 & under are free if accompanied by a responsible adult. Due to the length (1 1/2 hours), it may not be suitable for small children. It is a sit-down performance, complete with pictures and music.

On Friday and Saturday, the Ghost Walk’s performers take to the streets. Attendees can enjoy walking in small groups in downtown Craig, interacting with these performers as they share the rich history of this area.

Since the walk is outside, attendees are asked to dress appropriately, and bring a flash light. Tours will start at the Center of Craig at 5 p.m. with the last tour heading out at 7:15 p.m. Each tour will take about 2 hours.

Refreshments will be provided afterwards. Tickets are $10 with a $2 discount for seniors and students. Children 12 and under will be free, but must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

All performers and helpers are volunteer. For more information, visit the Ghost Walk’s website.