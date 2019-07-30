Craig’s Hampton Inn operating under new name

The Hampton Inn in Craig awaits those wanting to enjoy Northwest Colorado Tuesday, July 30.

Clay Thorp/Craig Press

One of Craig’s big hotels is losing part of its name, for now.

Piyush Patel, part owner of Craig’s Hampton Inn & Suites, said he’s buying out the other two part owners of the hotel — a move that requires a relicensing by Hilton, Hampton’s parent company.

“When there’s a change of ownership, we need a new license,” Patel said.

For now, Patel said he will be doing business as Craig Hotel until the establishment is able to secure its new license to operate officially as the Hampton Inn again.

“It’s up to the Hilton,” Patel said. “They are saying it will probably be a couple of weeks.”

A Hilton media relations representative did not immediately respond for comment on the city’s Hampton Inn, but Patel said it’s business as usual at the hotel. Indeed, a handful of hotel goers sat at the well-decorated lobby bar Tuesday as folks checked into their rooms or exited the lobby on their way to their vehicles.

The Hampton Inn lobby in Craig awaits those wanting to enjoy Northwest Colorado Tuesday, July 30.

Clay Thorp/Craig Press

Patel said he’s reserved at least 30 rooms of his 90-room hotel just for the Moffat County Fair.

“We donated some rooms, so a lot of guests are coming in,” Patel said.

Kim Lane was working the front desk Tuesday — a job she’s had for about a month now. She said Craig’s Hampton Inn is a nice hotel.

“It’s a really nice hotel with a really friendly staff,” Lane said. “We are on it.”

What was left of their full breakfast was still hot Tuesday morning — eggs, oats, bacon, and other assorted breakfast items. Patel said they also have several hot tub suites and studio suites available.

“We are open for business and anyone is welcome to come visit,” Patel said.