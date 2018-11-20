Craig’s Geoffrey Duzik arraigned on 7 felony charges related to alleged jail assault

CRAIG — A Craig man accused of the attempted murder of a Moffat County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy is facing seven felony charges.

Geoffrey Duzik made his first court appearance about 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, via video conference from the Moffat County Jail. He is being represented by public defender Abigail Kurtz-Phelan.

Moffat County Judge Sandra Gardner informed Duzik of seven felony charges against him, including one county of criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree (a Class 2 felony); one count of second-degree attempted murder (a Class 3 felony); two counts of first-degree assault (a Class 3 felony); two counts of second-degree assault (a Class 4 felony); and disarming a peace officer (a Class 5 felony).

The most serious of the charges — the Class 2 — comes with a potential penalty of eight to 24 years in prison — and as many as 48 years — depending on the court’s findings.

All charges stem from a Nov. 10 incident, in which Duzik is alleged to have assaulted the deputy.

Duzik was — and remains — in jail following his Sept. 15 arrest on suspicion of parole violations.

During the arraignment, Gardner also told Duzik of his rights to a fair and speedy trial. Kurtz-Phalan, on behalf of Duzik, waived a reading of all of the possible penalties of the charges. She then requested the matter be held over to Dec. 11 to allow her office to make a “possible motion” on the case.

The judge agreed to the request.

District Attorney Brett Barkey is representing the state in the case. When asked by the judge if he had anything to add, he said, “not at this time.”

After Gardner set a time and date for Duzik’s next appearance, Duzik said, “All right, then.”

His next appearance is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11.

