Craig’s Breeze Park honored with Starburst Award by state lottery

Breeze Park and the city of Craig was honored by the Colorado Lottery for the improvement project at the popular city park. (Courtesy Photo / Craig Parks and Recreation)



After years of investments into upgrading Breeze Park in Craig, the city received recognition from the Colorado Lottery April 21, earning one of 11 Starburst Awards for the fiscal year of 2021.

The Colorado Lottery’s Starburst Awards recognize excellence in the use of Lottery funds for community and conservation projects, according to a press release from the lottery.

In 2015, the city of Craig officially broke ground on the Breeze Park Phase I project, which included significant improvements to the park’s amenities and accessibility.

With the help of Lottery Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) funds, Craig executed a second phase of the project, which focused on upgrades to the 35-year old irrigation system, construction of an 820-foot, American Disabilities Act concrete trail, and the addition of three 144-square-foot picnic shelters at the popular park.

Additionally, the city added 720-square-foot gazebo, two shade canopies, and a 3,400-square-foot safety surface as part of the park improvement.

The completion of the project allowed Parks and Recreation to see the vision of former director Dave Pike through to the finish.

“Fulfilling that goal as a department just means so much,” Director Ryan Dennison said. “Dave was in the middle of it before his retirement. It’s nice to just complete that project, considering all the hard work that went into that. To see his vision through meant a lot; it’s a a neat feeling.

“A lot of work and a lot of staff was involved in the project,“ Dennison added. ”The outcome has been so positive and so well received by the community. It’s been very rewarding for parks and recreation, it’s what we do. It’s their community park, we just have the great privilege of serving them and providing this safe place for families to get outside and recreate.“

Of the $235,260 project the city embarked on in 2015, roughly $150,000 was provided by GOCO, covering roughly 64% of the project’s cost.

“Conservation is a key pillar for the Lottery. It includes not only conserving open space, but also upgrading recreational spaces, creating new places for Coloradans to play, and supporting ecosystems and wildlife,” said Tom Seaver, director of the Colorado Lottery. “This year’s Starburst Award winners aptly reflect the wide-ranging projects that our proceeds support. With now $3.6 billion is going to our proceeds beneficiaries, we continue to look for new ways to grow revenue responsibly to protect more of Colorado’s great outdoors.”

Submissions include programs and projects such as parks, playgrounds, outdoor recreation facilities, land conservation, trail enhancement, open space acquisition, wildlife natural resource preservation, and public school improvements.

Managing Editor Joshua Carney can be reached at 970-875-1790 or jcarney@craigdailypress.com.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com