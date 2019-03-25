Craig’s 13th annual State of the Community set for April 1

The date is set for the 13th annual State of the Community event.

“The State of the Community is a great way to get an overview of important facets of our community,” according to an event announcement from Craig Chamber of Commerce officials.

The chamber will present awards for Businessperson of the Year, Business of the Year, Ambassador of the Year, and special recognition. The evening will also include presentations on the state of the city, county, tourism, and chamber, as well as industry updates from area mines, the Craig Station Power Plant, Yampa Valley Bank, and Memorial Regional Health.

Northwest Colorado Arts Council is also organizing an art show and sale to showcase the work of area artists as part of the event.

State of the Community begins at 6 p.m. Monday, April 1, at Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion. Tickets are $40 and include the program, dinner, and dessert. There will be a cash bar.

Reserve tickets online at craigchamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/53532.

For more information, contact 970-824-5689 or info@craig-chamber.com.