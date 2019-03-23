Craig youth wrestlers move on to Rocky Mountain state meet after rocking regionals

There was no dogging it for Craig wrestlers as they took the next big step of the spring season Saturday.

Grapplers representing Craig Middle School and Bad Dogs Elite Wrestling are on their way to state following a successful day at Rocky Mountain Nationals’ Region 5 Tournament in Montrose, with four kids ending the event as champions and many more placing.

After ending the regular season as district runners-up a week earlier, CMS athletes moved beyond the school schedule as Billy Lawton and Alex Reno claimed first place regional honors through RMN.

Lawton continued a year that has been pure gold — including a district title — with only one opponent in the 152-pound weight class, pinning Olathe’s Kalob Archibeque twice.

Reno, who earned second place in Meeker during districts, was likewise in a sparse bracket among the middle school heavyweights. He took two falls against East Grand’s Jacob Barr to stay No. 1 on the day, the first of which he gained after only 51 seconds.

Though the season is coming to the end for CMS, Bad Dogs Elite Wrestling is just getting going, and a pair of the youth grapplers placed first in Montrose.

In the fourth- and fifth-grade division, Bad Dogs Orion Musser (100) and Kolten Vasquez (113) each had a 2-0 run; Musser earned a 7-0 decision and a pin, while Vasquez took a pin to start followed by a 14-2 major decision.

Craig Press will have a larger recap.