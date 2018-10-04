Craig Youth Hockey starting season with goal of bringing in more players

The season is about to begin for Craig Youth Hockey Association, and organizers are seeking more cool families to join the sport.

Practices begin Tuesday at Moffat County Ice Arena, 600 S. Ranney St., as teams prep for the winter to come, and in the interest of attracting new talent, CYHA will also host its Try Hockey for Free Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Day Oct. 13 at the arena for novice athletes to get a taste of the activity.

CYHA will offer a fundraiser barbecue and hockey swap as well throughout the day, which will also offer skating lessons, curling and public skate at the rink as it opens for patrons.

“The county has been very gracious in putting this on with us,” said CYHA Board President Mike Anson.

CYHA is a nonprofit organization and recently received a $1,000 donation from Liebherr Mining Equipment Company following a sale of excavation materials to Northwest Colorado’s Trapper Mine.

The group will host more intensive classes later in the month for prospective players, including Intro to Skating Oct. 22 to 25 and Intro to Hockey Oct. 29 to Nov. 8.

Competition will kick off in November for the 10 and under, 12U, 14U and 18U ages. New players are welcome at all levels, Anson said, but the 14U team is especially seeking out more players after merging with Steamboat Springs and Grand Junction programs the past two seasons due to low numbers.

Age is determined by birth year: the 8U Mites team is open to players born in 2010 or later; 10U Squirts 2008 and 2009; 12U Peewees 2006 and 2007; 14U Bantams 2004 and 2005; and 18U Midgets 2000 to 2003.

Registration is available online at the group’s new website, craigyouthhockey.com.

For more information on prices and how to register with CYHA, call 970-629-8345 or visit Craig Youth Hockey Association on Facebook.