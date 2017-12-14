Craig Youth Hockey Association, VFW hosting pancake breakfast: Craig Sports Briefs for Dec. 15, 2017

The Moffat County Bulldogs 18 and under club hockey team, as part of Craig Youth Hockey Association, will host a pancake breakfast fundraiser with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4265 from 8 a.m. to noon this Saturday at VFW Post 4265, 419 E. Victory Way.

Admission is $5 or additional donation to benefit the hockey program.

For more information, call Tim Knez at 970-629-2436.

Moffat County basketball teams to tip off at Pepsi Center in January

Tickets are available for the Moffat County High School boys and girls basketball league opener, which will take place Jan. 5 at the Pepsi Center in Denver. Those who purchase admission for the school's dual games against Aspen will also get a ticket to the evening's Denver Nuggets game with the Utah Jazz.

Girls start at 1:15 p.m., boys at 3 p.m. with the Nuggets game at 7 p.m.

Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit MCHS hoops programs. Prices range from $20 to $51 for tickets that can normally sell for as much as $66 and are available for purchase at nuggetstix.com/bulldogs15 or through MCHS's athletic director Rich Houghton, who can be contacted at 970-826-6553 or rich.houghton@moffatsd.org.

Thunder Rolls welcomes Craig kids for youth bowling league

Youth bowling leagues are available for the season, from 4 to 6 p.m. Sundays at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.

Age groups include Pee Wees for ages 3 to 6, Bantams 7 to 12 and High Rollers ages 13 to 20.

Prices are $2.50 per session for Peewees. Bantams and High Rollers are $7 and also include a one-time membership fee.

Signups for Thunder Rolls' adult leagues is open but requires a full four-person team before registering. League events include women's Tuesday nights, men's Wednesday nights, co-ed Thursday nights and coffee league Thursday mornings.

For more information and league rates, call 970-824-BOWL (2695) or visit thunderrollsbowlingcenter.com.

Football challenge available through Craig Press

As the NFL's regular season continues, the Craig Press will feature a free online forum for football fans to predict weekly results and win prizes by doing so.

Participants can register at CraigDailyPress.com/football through the UPICKEM system and can update their selections throughout the season. Compare your pigskin knowledge with VIPs including Mason Updike of Masterworks Mechanical, Trent Told of Shepherd & Sons, Jessie and Tom Cramer of Cramer Flooring, Danny Griffith of JW Snack's Bar & Grill, and Craig Press sports reporter Andy Bockelman.

Those with the most accurate picks can win prizes locally including $25 each week and a tailgate package grand prize worth $500.

For more information, call 970-875-1782.