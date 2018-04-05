Craig Youth Hockey Association to meet Monday: Craig Sports Briefs for April 6, 2018

Craig Youth Hockey Association will host its annual association meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4265, 419 E. Victory Way.

The group meeting will follow the 6 p.m. board meeting and will include a recap of the past season, as well as determining players, referees, coaches and board members for the 2018-19 season.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/Craig-Youth-Hockey-Association-333095583393040.

Register for Craig Sea Sharks

Craig Sea Sharks will host registration for its summer youth program in the coming weeks.

Organizers will be at the Moffat County High School pool from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday to sign up new and returning swimmers and begin early practices.

Swimmers should bring a swimsuit, towel and goggles. New athletes must pass a test to prove they can swim the full length of the pool.

For more information, call 970-620-3056 or visit https://www.facebook.com/Craig-Sea-Sharks-1417568685156086/.

Summer soccer league looking for players

Craig CO Soccer League is organizing games for this summer.

The league focuses on adult athletes and will offer 6-on-6 games Sundays at Loudy-Simpson Park.

A maximum of eight players are allowed on a team roster with a possible ninth player 15 years old or younger with parental permission.

The fee is $100 per player for the season, which will consist of 15 games per team.

The deadline to register is April 22, and organizers plan to start the season April 29.

For more information on rules and requirements, call 970-620-2205 or visit https://www.facebook.com/Craig-CO-soccer-League-2073008629595393.

Snowmobile races available on Rabbit Ears

Mountain States Snowmobile Racing will host the second portion of its doubleheader event Saturday and Sunday on Rabbit Ears Pass in Northwest Colorado.

Races will include men's, women's and junior classes in snowmobiling as well as snow bike events, with races kicking off at 9 a.m. each day.

Prices range from $15 to $80 per race depending on class.

Directions to the start site and advance registration are available at mssrxc.com. Racers can also sign up the day of the event at 7 a.m.

For more information, call 970-326-7305.