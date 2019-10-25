Craig Youth Hockey Association hosting weekend swap meet, fundraiser

For parents looking to get their kids involved with a new sport, look no further.

Craig Youth Hockey Association will host its annual barbecue fundraiser and hockey swap from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

The gathering will feature a forum for new and returning players to trade used equipment such as skates, helmets, gloves and more.

Free skating at the ice rink will also be available.

CYHA is currently registering players for the upcoming winter season. Prices are $800 for the season for ages 14 to 18 for the Midget team or ages 11 to 13 for Bantams; $450 for Peewees ages 8 to 10; or $250 for Mites, ages 5 to 7, or the house league for ages 4 to 6.

CYHA will also host Rocky Mountain Hockey School clinics for players for $50 Oct. 29 and 30.

For more information on how to register, visit craigyouthhockey.com or call 970-620-4326.