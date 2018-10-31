Wednesday

3:30 p.m. Moffat County High School wrestling open practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

5 p.m. American Legion Post 62 Haunted House at Centennial Mall, 1111 W. Victory Way

6:30 p.m. Moffat County Youth Wrestling practice at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane

7 p.m. Moffat County Elite Cheer Haunted House at Bulldog Storage, 40 E. Fourth St.

Thursday

3:30 p.m. Moffat County High School wrestling open practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

4 p.m. Moffat County High School boys basketball open gym at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade boys youth basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

6:30 p.m. Bad Dogs Elite Wrestling practice at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane

Friday

3:30 p.m. Moffat County High School wrestling open practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

6:30 p.m. Moffat County Youth Wrestling practice at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane

Saturday

9 a.m. Craig Middle School boys basketball vs. Steamboat Springs and Meeker at Steamboat Springs Tournament

11:15 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 14U Bantams vs. Telluride at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

4:30 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 14U Bantams vs. Telluride at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Sunday

3:30 p.m. Youth Bowling League at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.

Monday

3:30 p.m. Moffat County High School wrestling open practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation third- and fourth-grade girls youth basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

6:30 p.m. Moffat County Youth Wrestling practice at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane

7 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation adult volleyball league at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Tuesday

3:30 p.m. Moffat County High School wrestling open practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation third- and fourth-grade boys youth basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

6:30 p.m. Bad Dogs Elite Wrestling practice at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane