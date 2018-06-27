Craig Youth Baseball championships include undefeated season

Whether throwing the heat or swinging for the fences, players in Craig Youth Baseball brought their best game in the season tournaments this week

The top two teams emerged Wednesday after three days of bracket play at Woodbury Sports Complex and Loudy-Simpson Park, with Hayden Outdoors Farm & Ranch Real Estate and Country Living Realty the champs for Craig Parks and Recreation’s 8- to 10-year-old and 11- to 13-year-old divisions, respectively.

For Hayden Outdoors, the Wednesday win of 9-0 against Red Wrench Fitness — who rallied late Tuesday to beat Craig Press 5-1 — was their 10th straight in an undefeated season.

“They all just got better throughout the year, started swinging, and we had some really good pitchers,” said Lonnie Gustin, who coached the team with Ryan Hampton.

On the roster were Magnum Gustin, Jackson Herring, Eli Francone, Malykai Hampton, Payetyn Craig, Kaleb Cordova, Jonathan Gonzales, Logan Miller, Grant Sis, Morrigen Miller, Anthony Stene and Derrick Miller.

On the other end of Woodbury, Country Living’s final game ran longer despite cutting off at the fourth inning, 20-6 over the Hayden Tigers, upping the ante with another double-digit blowout after a 19-9 win Tuesday over Moffat Limestone.

Recommended Stories For You

“I think the big thing this year has just been lots and lots of practice,” laughed Brandon Cooper, head coach alongside Jared Briggs and Jesse Jackson.

The 8-2 squad included Cord Cooper, Wyatt Hume, Easton Briggs, Aaron Klein, Jonah Jenison, Catcher Jackson, Keegan Miller, Michael Profumo, Wyatt Adams, Kannon Gustin and Kaden Hixson.