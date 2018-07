CRAIG — The Craig Association of Realtors selected the yards at 1196 E. 10th Street, owned by Grant and Bernadette Roper, as the most recent Yard of the Week honoree.

“The front yard is very nice, but the backyard is an absolute oasis, said Janalee Adams, associate broker with Re/Max About You.

For more information about the program, contact Country Living Realty Broker Associate Dorina Fredrickson at 970-824-0223 or dorinaf91@yahoo.com.