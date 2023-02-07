Craig Yampa Valley Electric Association office closed due to plumbing issues

Due to a plumbing issue the Yampa Valley Electric Association and Luminate Broadband office at 3715 US-40 in Craig will be closed through Friday, Feb. 10.

A public relations representative for YVEA said on Friday, Feb. 3 that during the office closures members needing to pay bills can do so by calling 970-879-1160 or by using the payment drop boxes at the Craig YVEA office or City Market in Craig.

YVEA and Luminate services are also available at the Steamboat office, 2211 Elk River Road, which will still be open during this time.

The normal YVEA business hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Craig office plans to reopen on Monday, Feb. 13. In the event of any electrical outages during normal business hours, members can call 970-879-1160.

And for Luminate the best number is 970-870-4320.