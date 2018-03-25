Craig wrestlers conquer at Rocky Mountain regionals

The accolades keep coming for young Moffat County wrestlers.

Youth grapplers from Craig crowded the podium Saturday during the Rocky Mountain National Colorado Super State Region 6 Tournament in Grand Junction.

Ages middle school and younger were in the mix among 53 total teams, with Craig Bulldogs — unofficially representing the Craig Middle School team — the top overall squad.

The Bulldogs had four of their own place first — Brody Wiser (80 pounds), Dylan Zimmerman (105) Anthony Duran (110) and Michael Voloshin (135).

A week before, Wiser, Zimmerman and Duran had each picked up a Northwest Colorado district title, Wiser and Zimmerman both remaining unbeaten this year.

Voloshin, who finished as runner-up at districts, went 3-0 this time around, a title bout win over Meeker’s Tyson Portwood his third straight pin.

Recommended Stories For You

This is the second year in a row Zimmerman and Duran won at RMN, while Wiser improved from second place last year and Voloshin jumping up from fourth.

Also taking middle school-level gold were members of Bad Dogs Elite Wrestling, who were sixth as a group.

Kaden Hixson (75) had three falls, including one that only took 16 seconds for the fastest Craig win of the day, and Hunter Fredrickson took one pin, a 14-3 MD and a 8-1 decision to earn the top spot for the 100-pound bracket.

One of the youngest Bad Dogs athletes likewise finished in first as Orion Musser never went past the first round of competition in three consecutive wins by fall over opponents in the 87-pound division for second- and third-graders.

Placing second for Craig were Colton Jones (100), Ryan Duzik (110) and Kalub West (120), earning the silver with some big comebacks.

Jones took an 8-1 loss to Hunter Fredrickson that decided the championship, but he finished with a win by rule over Colorado Outlaws’ Devin Hickey, whom he had pinned in the semifinals.

Duzik and West each had a 6-1 run, each taking a defeat in the quarterfinals and tearing through the consolation rounds. Duzik’s day ended particularly dramatically with an 11-9 sudden victory against Rifle’s Courtland Hazelbush.

All three of the Bad Dogs’ contenders in the fourth- and fifth-grade division finished second — Colt Call (81), Kolbee West (85) and Zachary Hedman (89) all rebounded from a loss in the championship track to finish the day with a win.

The Bad Dogs also picked up a third-place honor as Chance Hixson got the bronze in the 61-pound bracket for kindergartners and first-graders. Competing under the Moffat County Youth Wrestling banner were Paxton Hartung (57) and Kaleb Duzik (85), each earning third among fourth- and fifth-graders.

Finishing fourth in their divisions were Eli Fredrickson at 85 for the Bad Dogs and Ethan Hafey for the Bulldogs at 115. Fifth place went to Caden Call (85) and Kael Poe (110) for the Bulldogs, while Noah Duran (75) and Billy Lawton (125) both experienced tough days but finished with sixth.

Carter Behrman, Kannon Gustin, Pepper Rhyne and Blake Hill rounded out the Bulldog roster at the RMN event.

Wrestlers who placed in the top six are automatically qualified to compete in the Rocky Mountain Nationals Colorado Middle School State Championships, which takes place March 30 and 31 in Denver.