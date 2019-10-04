Craig woman with warrants caught at local bar: On the Record — Oct. 3

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, Oct. 1

12:48 a.m. Near the intersection of East Victory Way and Washington Street, police in Craig responded to a pedestrian contact call.

1:14 a.m. At the Popular Bar, police in Craig responded to a reported drunk driver call. A 23-year-old Craig woman was arrested on charges of violation of a restraining order and two arrest warrants from an outside law enforcement agency.

2:51 a.m. Near the intersection of West Ninth Street and Hospital Loop, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop.

6:19 a.m. On the 1000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call.

9:01 a.m. On the 900 block of Finley Lane, police in Craig responded to a follow up investigation.

9:49 a.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a theft call.

10:03 a.m. Near the intersection of West Sixth Street and Green Street, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call.

1:38 p.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a follow-up investigation.

2:28 p.m. On the 200 block of West 12th Street, police in Craig responded to a code enforcement call. A community service officer issued a written warning for tall weeds.

4:39 p.m. On the 700 block of Moffat Drive, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call. Craig police said they assisted the state in arresting a 33-year-old Craig man on charges of unlawful distribution of schedule I/II drug.

5:19 p.m. On the 400 block of Sage Court, police in Craig responded to a criminal mischief call.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 60 calls for service Thursday.

Editor’s note: Due to technical difficulties, the Craig Police Department was unable to access many of the above calls and their descriptions.

