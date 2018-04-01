Craig woman wins first crane photo competition

CRAIG — For the second year in a row the first reported Greater Sandhill Crane to return to the Yampa Valley was spotted in Moffat County.

Iva Decker of Craig, with the help of her grandson, Charlie Williams, submitted photos of cranes on Thompson Hill near Loudy-Simpson Park south of Craig the evening of March 3. The report earned Decker the grand prize in the 2018 Yampa Valley First Crane Sighting Contest held by the Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition.

The first reports of cranes in Routt County rolled in eight days later when Shawna Wiser documented some of the birds in Elkhead Creek.

"A record 57 crane sightings were reported during the month of March throughout the Yampa Valley," said CCCC President Nancy Merrill. "Reports help us learn more about the Greater Sandhill Cranes in Northwest Colorado. This, in turn, helps our efforts to protect the cranes and conserve their habitat."

Having returned from wintering grounds in New Mexico and Arizona, many of the cranes will nest and raise young in wetland areas throughout the valley.

The contest also helps CCCC raise awareness and acquire images to publicize the Yampa Valley Crane Festival that will take place Aug. 30 through Sept. 2 when the cranes gather in large groups before their southern migration.

2018 Yampa Valley First Crane Sighting Contest winners:

Category, time and location crane sightings, the person submitting the photo and/or video

Grand Prize Winner — 4:30 p.m. March 3, Iva Decker and grandson Charlie Williams, near Thompson Hill in Craig

West Moffat Winner — 5:55 p.m. March 5, Peter and Tamara Miles, March 5 in Sunbeam

Craig Winner — 9:20 a.m. March 9, Terry Sexton, near Loudy-Simpson Park in Craig

West Routt Winner — 11:27 a.m. March 11, on Routt County Road 86 along Elkhead Creek

South Routt Winner — 6:30 p.m. March 11, Michele Baxter, near Stagecoach Reservoir

North Routt Winner — 8 a.m. March 14, Anna Blakeslee, on Fetcher Ranch

Steamboat Winner — 8:45 a.m. March 20, Bonnie Goertz, on Routt County Road 42

Contest results along with photos and videos can be viewed at http://www.coloradocranes.org.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.