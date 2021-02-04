Craig woman sentenced to three years in prison following June 2020 drug bust
A Craig woman was sentenced to three years in prison and received an additional 90 days probation during her sentencing hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Nancy Grijalba, 47, was officially booked into Moffat County Jail on Wednesday.
Grijalba will serve three years behind bars after receiving her sentence from 14th Judicial District Court Judge Sandra Gardner.
The Craig resident was previously arrested on June 9, 2020 by officers from the All Crimes Enforcement Team.
On June 9, officers from the All Crimes Enforcement Team, with the assistance of Federal Law Enforcement Agencies, intercepted just over 3 pounds of methamphetamine and prevented it from making its way onto the streets of Northwest Colorado.
Grijalba was arrested in connection with the investigation and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a class 1 drug felony, and child abuse, a class 3 misdemeanor, according to the District Attorney’s Office of the 14th Judicial District.
At her sentencing hearing, Grijalba pleaded guilty to the felony charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. However, a second felony for controlled substance by a special offender was dismissed by the District Attorney’s office, as was the misdemeanor child abuse charge.
Grijalba was also ordered to pay $7,125.50 in assessed fines and costs in her sentencing hearing.
jcarney@craigdailypress.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Craig woman sentenced to three years in prison following June 2020 drug bust
A Craig woman was sentenced to three years in prison and received an additional 90 days probation during her sentencing hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 27.