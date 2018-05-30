Craig woman seeks help finding lost service dog

CRAIG — Craig resident Cynthia Morgan is seeking the public's help in finding Sebastian, her 20-month-old golden retriever, who went missing 10 days ago at her step-daughter's 38-acre ranch, about 15 miles northwest of Craig on Moffat County Road 200.

Morgan, who copes with a number of health issues, must use a wheelchair much of the time, and Sebastian is trained as her service animal.

But the two share a bond that runs much deeper.

"The only time I cry is when I talk about Sebastian," she said, fighting back tears.

Morgan said her stepdaughter, Coty Dilldine — who has five dogs of her own — cares for Sebastian from time-to-time. On May 21, Morgan said, Dilldine had let the dogs outside — which she does every evening — only that day, Sebastian did not return.

Morgan speculated wildlife may have captured the attention of the rambunctious, young dog, leading him to stray away and become lost.

Recommended Stories For You

"He's still young enough and goofy enough that, if he saw a rabbit or a cat or something like that, he probably would have chased it," she said.

She described Sebastian as a full-blooded, neutered-male golden retriever with a light-colored coat. He weighs between 80 and 90 pounds, Morgan said, but stressed he has a friendly, gentle nature and would probably come to a stranger if called by name.

"He's still got a lot of puppy in him, so he's kind of a goofball," she said. "I call him 'adorkable.'"

She added that Sebastian was wearing a red collar with his veterinary tags and city license, as well as a tag bearing her name and contact information. He is also microchipped, she said, though unfortunately, the chip is not GPS enabled.

Ideally, she said, she wants Sebastian back home with her, but absent that, she added, she would settle for closure.

"All I'm looking for is proof of life or death," she said. "I'll do anything."

Anyone who may have seen a dog matching Sebastian's description is asked call Morgan at 970-819-7260 or Dilldine at 970-761-5305.