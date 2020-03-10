Craig woman requests additional two weeks to discuss, enter plea on multiple charges

Less than a week after Mikayla Diane Hoppe’s boyfriend, Ronald Martin Chovanec, pleaded guilty in district court to felony charges of identity theft and drug possession, and a misdemeanor charge of concealing death, Hoppe appeared in district court in front of Chief District Judge Michael O’Hara on similar charges stemming from the same incidents.

Mikayla Dianne Hoppe, 26

Moffat County Jail / Courtesy Photo

Hoppe, through Public Defendant Leslie Goldstein, asked for two additional weeks to discuss matters with Goldstein in the global plea. A global plea or global settlement refers to a full disposition of multiple matters. For example, if a person is charged with crimes in two different case numbers, a global plea would resolve both of them simultaneously. The two weeks added would lead to a potential plea from Hoppe.

Chief Judge O’Hara approved Goldstein’s request, scheduling Hoppe to return to court on Tuesday, March 24 at 3:30 p.m.

Hoppe faces multiple felony charges of second degree burglary, identity theft, criminal possession of a financial device and misdemeanor charges of unauthorized use of a financial transaction device and theft, stemming from a Sept. 2019 arrest involving identity theft. Additionally, Hoppe also faces one felony charge of bail bond violations from the Sept. 2019 arrest, and a misdemeanor charge of concealing death, stemming from a late January arrest that resulted in her spending nearly a month in jail.

Hoppe’s two cases were rolled together and bound over to district court for formal arraignment. It is unclear at this time the sentence length Hoppe is facing.

