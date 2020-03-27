Craig woman pleads guilty in concealing death case

Craig resident Mikayla Dianne Hoppe, 26, appeared by phone in District Court Wednesday and pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of concealing death of an infant, and violating probation in a separate case.

Hoppe was arrested, along with her boyfriend Ronald Martin Chovanec, January 26 at the Colorado Inn on East Victory Way following reports of a baby crying.

Mikayla Dianne Hoppe, 26

Moffat County Jail / Courtesy Photo

When police arrived on scene Jan. 26, they arrested the pair on drug charges, but both were later charged with tampering with physical evidence and concealing death after police found a backpack in the hotel room that contained the remains of a 30-week-old baby.

Chovanec previously pleaded guilty to concealing death and a felony drug possession charge from the Jan 26 arrest on March 6.

Both Chovanec and Hoppe now await a pre-sentencing investigation before sentencing can be handed down by the district judge.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com