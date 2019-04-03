Craig woman pepper-sprays ex-husband hiding in her house: On the Record — April 2

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, April 2

6:53 a.m. On the 800 block of Russell Street, police in Craig assisted another law enforcement agency. Craig police said their department assisted Moffat County Sheriff's Office.

11:47 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. Craig police said a female caller was at her residence and found her ex-husband hiding in the residence. Craig police said she pepper-sprayed him, at which point the ex-husband allegedly assaulted the female caller. Police made contact with the 36-year-old Craig man, who was treated for the spray and arrested on charges of first-degree burglary, third-degree domestic assault, violation of bail bond, violation of bail bond conditions, and violation of a restraining order. Craig police responded to at least one additional domestic violence call Tuesday.

11:59 a.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a trespass call. A caller at Walmart wanted a suspect to be given a trespass citation, but police were unable to make contact with the suspect.

2:49 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a child abuse/neglect call. Craig police said the case is under investigation.

Recommended Stories For You

4:09 p.m. On the 900 block of Yampa Avenue, police responded to an assault call. Craig police said a school resource officer handled a possible assault on the middle school campus.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police responded to at least 34 calls for service on Tuesday.