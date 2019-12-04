Craig woman out on felony drug possession bond arrested at local store for theft

A Craig woman out on a felony drug possession bond will be spending some time in jail after police say she was caught stealing $50 worth of clothes.

Kate Sue Caddy, 33, was arrested Dec. 2 on a felony charge of violation of bail bond conditions and two misdemeanor charges of obstructing a peace officer and theft.

According to an arrest affidavit compiled by Craig Police Department Officer Jeffrey Bond, police responded to a local grocery store about 4:30 p.m. Monday after an asset protection employee advised police a woman, later identified as Caddy, placed children’s clothing in her purse before fleeing in a gold Chevy Impala. Before the Impala could leave the parking lot, police said there were hot on their trail.

“My backup officer observed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on the gold Impala still on the business property,” police said in the affidavit.

As they approached, police said a male driver said he was alone and was asked to exit the vehicle. As the officer spoke with the male, the affidavit said the other responding officer began shouting commands toward a pile of clothing in the back seat.

“(The officer) had located Caddy crouched on the floor behind the driver’s seat hidden under blankets,” the affidavit said. “Caddy was told three times to exit the vehicle before she responded to the verbal commands.”

Police said Caddy was mirandized and agreed to speak with them.

“Caddy admitted to placing children’s clothing in her purse,” police said in the affidavit. “Caddy believed she had taken about $50 worth of clothing. Caddy had approximately $5 cash on her person at the time she entered the business.”

Police said they obtained permission to search the car and Caddy’s belongings.

“Inside Caddy’s purse, I observed ten items of children’s clothing with price tags still on the clothing,” the affidavit said.

Caddy was booked into the Moffat County Jail Dec. 2 and bonded out soon after at an unknown date on an unknown bond.