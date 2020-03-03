Craig woman has date set for arraignment on multiple charges

Mikayla Diane Hoppe, 26, of Craig will face formal arraignment March 9 on multiple charges stemming from two separate arrests.

Appearing in a Moffat County Courtroom Monday afternoon after making bail last week, Hoppe had the date for her arraignment hearing set. Hoppe will appear in district court on Monday, March 9 in front of 14th Judicial District Chief Judge Michael A O’Hara III at 1:30 p.m.

Hoppe faces multiple felony charges of second degree burglary, identity theft, criminal possession of a financial device and misdemeanor charges of unauthorized use of a financial transaction device and theft, stemming from a Sept. 2019 arrest involving identity theft. Additionally, Hoppe also faces one felony charge of bail bond violations from the Sept. 2019 arrest, and a misdemeanor charge of concealing death, stemming from a late January arrest that resulted in her spending nearly a month in jail.

Mikayla Dianne Hoppe, 26

Moffat County Jail / Courtesy Photo

In the identity theft case, according to an arrest affidavit compiled by the Craig Police Department, officers responded to a home in Craig on Sunday, Aug. 25, to find the victim, who told police they suspected Hoppe and her boyfriend, Ronald Chovanec, had taken several credit/debit cards and their ID.

Chovanec and Hoppe were allegedly living with the victim in March 2019 as Hoppe is related to the victim, but both “were asked to leave because of drug use and stealing items” from the victim, the affidavit said.

The victim told police a family member was at their home when Chovanec and Hoppe came to the house to use the shower without their permission, according to the affidavit.

It was after this visit that the victim’s debit/credit cards and ID turned up missing.

The next morning, at about 10 a.m. Aug. 26, police responded to motel in Craig after the victim advised officers his stolen debit/credit card had been used twice, once at a local pizza restaurant and another at the lodging establishment.

The affidavit says police waited for the hotel’s checkout time of 11 a.m. at which time housekeeping would begin cleaning rooms and logging any found property.

Shortly after, they received a call from the motel that employees had cleaned the room, finding both illegal substances and credit cards. Officers confirmed the missing cards belonged to the victim, and they also found several other financial devices with other people’s names on them.

Police then turned their attention to the room Chovanec and Hoppe had allegedly rented finding assorted crushed pills, more than two dozen syringes, a checkbook and a credit card, both of which had someone else’s name on them.

A few months after making bail in the identify theft case, Hoppe was arrested in what appeared to be a drug bust at another local motel in Craig.

That drug bust later led to a gruesome discovery for responding officers, who found a dead infant’s body stuffed inside a backpack in the room in which Hoppe and Chovanec were staying.

According to the arrest affidavit from the late January incident, officers smelled a foul odor, and inside the main, large zipper compartment to the backpack were several trash bags wrapped around a second backpack. Inside the second backpack were more trashbags and some clothing, a pillowcase and a possible towel, the affidavit states.

As officers continued to open up the backpack, officers discovered a dead, human infant inside the final trash bag.

Hoppe told police later that night at the Public Safety Center that the baby she miscarried was the size of her hand and that she knew it was dead and “not big enough to make it,” according to the arrest affidavit.

Hoppe told police that when she miscarried, Chovanec took the infant from her, disappeared for approximately 10 minutes and then came back. She said she didn’t know what he did with the baby.

Chovanec was later arrested on a misdemeanor charge of concealing death. Chovanec is out on bond at this time.

Hoppe’s two cases were rolled together and bound over to district court for formal arraignment. It is unclear at this time the sentence length Hoppe is facing.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com