Craig woman arrested on drug charges: On the Record — Oct. 8

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, Oct. 8

10:01 a.m. At Lamplighter Estate, police in Craig responded to a criminal mischief call. A caller reported the rear passenger window was broken out of their vehicle and police continue to investigate.

12:40 p.m. On the 500 block of Legion Street, police in Craig responded to a drug violation/incident. A 40-year-old Craig woman was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of bail bond.

1:29 p.m. On the 600 block of Ledford Street, police in Craig responded to a trespass call. A Craig woman was trespassed from the premises.

2:04 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a redacted call. Craig police said they investigated a runaway call.

3:35 p.m. At Alice Pleasant Park, police in Craig responded to a follow-up investigation. Craig police said they issued a citation to a Craig man on a charge of theft.

4:09 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a follow up investigation. Craig police said they continue to investigate a theft call.

5:48 p.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, police in Craig responded to a burglary call. No further information was available Wednesday.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police responded to at least 44 calls for service Tuesday.