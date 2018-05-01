Craig woman arrested for text message harassment: On the Record April 30

Craig Police Department

Monday, April 30

12:44 a.m. On the 1100 block of Barclay Street, officers responded to a report of trespass. A juvenile snuck into someone's house. CPD said no charges are being filed against the juvenile.

1:58 p.m. At Columbine Apartments, officers conducted a warrant arrest. A 28-year-old Craig woman was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply out of Moffat County.

2:54 p.m. On the 3000 block of West Sixth Street, officers spoke with a drunken pedestrian. A woman reported her husband had been drinking and became upset before he left home. The pair agreed to separate for the night. No crime was found.

4:04 p.m. On the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a possible incident of domestic violence. A woman said a man was being verbally abusive earlier in the day. When she returned to the home, he reportedly would not let her in. Officers stood by as the woman removed property from the home.

6:34 p.m. Officers responded to an animal complaint. A dog reportedly bit a man as he attempted to break up a dogfight.

8:18 p.m. On the 1100 block of West Sixth, officers responded to a report of harassment. A 35-year-old Craig woman was arrested on charges of harassment and domestic violence when she reportedly sent the man harassing text messages after being asked to stop.

8:36 p.m. Officers conducted a drug investigation in Craig.

9:10 p.m. On the 800 block of Legion Street, a caller reported a theft. The man said someone came into his locked apartment and stole his wallet, which contained his identification and some cash. The incident is under investigation.