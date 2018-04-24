Craig woman arrested for alleged drug possession at Memorial Hospital: On the Record April 23

Craig Police Department

Monday, April 23

12:31 a.m. On the 500 block of Tucker Street, officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked behind a business. Officers checked that the building was secured and found that it was.

7:53 a.m. At the Memorial Hospital, officers responded to a report of a woman causing a non-physical disturbance. The 36-year-old Craig woman was arrested for unlawful possession of schedule II and III controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of violating a protection order and two counts of violating bail bond conditions.

9:56 a.m. On the 600 block of Russell Street, officers responded to a report of criminal mischief. A caller reported that a man "busted down" a garage door, trashing the garage and yard. The incident is under investigation.

10:24 a.m. In Craig, officers investigated a case of possible child abuse.

11:27 a.m. On the 800 block of East Seventh Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. A caller reported seeing a man wearing all black looking at her car. She reported that, when she began to leave her residence, the man took off westbound on foot. No other vehicles were in the area. Officers were unable to locate the man.

2:22 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated a case of possible child abuse.

11:55 p.m. On the 400 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a reported disturbance. A caller said four people were causing a disturbance. No weapons were involved. One of the four people was issued a notice of trespass.