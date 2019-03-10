Craig Walmart shoppers showered with swag, snow for wearing seat belts Sunday

Members of the team responsible for dispatching emergency responders stepped out from behind their computers Sunday to meet residents and reward them for buckling up.

“I think it’s great, especially for the younger generation. I always have to remind my kids to buckle up,” said shopper Laura Houston.

Houston was among about a 20 Craig Walmart shoppers to receive small gifts from Colorado State Patrol Craig Regional Communication Center dispatch staff onSunday, March 10, in CPS’s effort to meet the public and raise awareness about the importance of wearing seat belts.

It was not an enforcement effort, but CSP dispatch supervisor Carlene Sanders did use the opportunity to remind some drivers and passengers of the importance of buckling up.

A driver she approached told Sanders he was wearing his seat belt because a family member had recently been killed while not wearing one.

“It reinforces what we are trying to do here,” Sanders said.

Recommended Stories For You

She was accompanied on a snowy afternoon by dispatcher Isabel Valdez.

Valdez was initially a little hesitant to approach drivers, but after their initial surprise, drivers reacted positively, making for a fun afternoon, she said.

Throughout March, CSP communication officers will continue showing up in Craig parking lots and streets, and at intersections, to surprise people who are wearing their seat belts.

"We will be in parking lots at businesses and schools watching for people pulling in wearing seatbelts. We will thank them for buckling up and give them swag," Sanders said.

Communications officers will clearly identify themselves and will be wearing polo shirts with the Colorado State Patrol logo — a flying wheel on the left — or their CSP hoodies and lanyards with official CSP identification.

"We are not asking anything of them, so don't give out any personal information," Sanders said.

For more information or to verify a communication officers' identities, call dispatch at 970-824-6501.

In the event of an emergency, call 911.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 orsnelson@CraigDailyPress.com.