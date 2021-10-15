Craig Walmart opens grocery pick-up service

Craig Walmart employees, including store manager Laci Salvucci, with scissors, celebrate the opening of the Craig store's grocery pick-up service Friday morning.

Cuyler Meade / Craig Press

Friday was a big day for folks who like to shop for their groceries from the comfort of home, as Craig’s local Walmart opened its grocery pick-up service.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony with the store manager and a dozen or so associates inside the store was the fanfare, but the sound the ran in manager Traci Salvucci’s ears was one of a lot of work to make it happen.

“We’ve been trying to get this put into the store for the last few years,” Salvucci said. “It’s a huge convenience for our customers. It’s a lot of behind the scenes stuff, making sure number one we have all the product here and in stock for our customers, and making it easy to find for people picking, so they can put it together for the convenience of our customers.”

Salvucci said she expects this to mean a lot to a lot of folks.

“It’s for the elderly customers, it’s for our customers that are moms of big families who don’t want to tote kids in because it’s a lot of work,” she said.

She explained that making it all come together is a lot more complicated than just adding the service to the app.

“You have to redo a lot of rooms in the back, there’s all kinds of different carts, a process to ebb and flow to get orders together,” Salvucci said. “You have a path to pick things up, space in the cooler, freezer, dairy cooler, so once they put everything together, pull it all in — it requires a lot of training, new equipment, and a space in the parking lot.”

Five spots in the parking lot will be dedicated to pick-ups, Salvucci said.

“We did hire some new people, both in the community and some people who transferred from the other side of the mountain, one from another state who’s done this before, came to the college,” she said. “A pretty large portion of our group is college students working and going to school, and some people in the store were really interested too.”

Citing, among others, people who shop for others, including one customer who carries three full shopping carts around for three different people, Salvucci highlighted the significance she hopes this will be for many in the community.

“It’s a pretty important thing we’re offering, we’re really excited about it,” she said. “It’s so important for our community. We found, last year, during the more part of the pandemic, a lot of people really needed the pick-up, and we actually did it on our own kind of. Nothing technical, but just found things, had them pay online, took it to them as a convenience. We’ve found so many people really need it. People want it, but it’s needed.”