Craig Walmart donates $5K to Boys & Girls Club

Andy Bockelman

Members of Boys & Girls Club of Craig saw a surge of funds this week from a retail giant.

Personnel from Craig’s Walmart provided a check for $5,000 to the youth development organization Tuesday, courtesy of Walmart Foundation.

The branch of the big box store provides more than $1 billion to community philanthropic projects that “address some of the biggest economic, environmental, and social challenges faced in the world today,” according to Walmart.com.

Local Walmart management is tasked with finding worthy recipients, and Craig Store Manager Traci Salvucci said she approved the Boys & Girls Club for the big check in November.

“Our stores are all allotted a certain amount to donate, and a lot of our associates’s children come here and so do a lot of people’s kids in the community,” she said. “I just think they do a great job, and this is where I wanted to donate.”

Club Director Dana Duran was on hand with club members to accept the donation, which she said will go a long way toward aiding children as they attend the club to “learn, play and grow.”

“It’s the season of giving, so we were really lucky to accept that award,” Duran said.