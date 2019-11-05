Craig voters decide on city measures

Unofficial results are in for Craig’s municipal election.

With four ballot measures up for votes, residents passed all of them with 2,550 total ballots cast.

Measures, 2A, 2B and 2C each regarded the taxation, retail sales and additional business concerns for recreational marijuana within city limits.

With 2,511 ballots, Measure 2A passed with 1,386 voting for and 1,125 voting against it.

Measure 2B passed with 1,635 for and 895 against, with 2,530 total votes.

Measure 2C saw 1,614 vote in favor and 915 against, with 2,529 total.

Measure 2D — regarding amending the Craig city charter to move the April election to November in odd years starting in 2021 — also passed, with 1,574 for and 890 opposed, a total of 2,464.

