Craig veterans join in on national remembrance, honor nation’s heroes at Craig Cemetery

Craig veterans honored fellow veterans at rest Saturday in a short ceremony at Craig Cemetery, taking part in National Wreaths Across America Day.

This year, veterans and volunteers placed 508 wreaths on veterans’ headstones, honoring them for their sacrifice and service.

On Saturday, a one-minute moment of silence was held to open the ceremony before WAA Coordinator Michelle Gonzalez read a short message thanking veterans for their service, dedication to keeping the United States free, and – for some – giving the ultimate sacrifice.

Following Gonzalez’s statement, members from each branch of the military, placed wreaths on special stands around the flag pole at Craig Cemetery before then hearing a special message from Councilor Steve Mazzuca, a veteran himself.

“I would like to have everyone please remember that we are one nation,” Mazzuca said. “Be kind to one to one another; take the time to remember the sacrifice and services of those that are right here, as well as those that are currently serving. Honor what they stood for.”

Following Mazzuca’s statement, the honor guard fired three volleys of shots in honor of the deceased veterans, and played Taps while saluting the flag.

