 Craig veterans, family, friends, pay respect to dead at Saturday's Wreaths Across America event
Craig veterans, family, friends, pay respect to dead at Saturday’s Wreaths Across America event

Craig's participation in the annual Wreaths Across America ceremonies was held Saturday morning at Craig Cemetery. Veterans and friends placed wreaths on the graves of veterans laid to rest in the cemetery.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Rose Counts lays a wreath at the grave of her father, Jack Timmer, Sr., who died in 2016. Timmer was an Army veteran. Craig's participation in the annual Wreaths Across America ceremonies was held Saturday morning at Craig Cemetery. Veterans and friends placed wreaths on the graves of veterans laid to rest in the cemetery.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press

