Craig under winter storm warning starting Thursday morning
The Lower and Central Yampa River Basin, which include Craig, Hayde, Rangely, Dinosaur and Meeker, will be under a winter storm warning from the National Weather Service starting at 6 a.m. Thursday.
The warning, which is in effect until 6 p.m. Friday, portends snow accumulation of between 4 and 8 inches and winds gusting up to 35 miles per hour.
The National Weather Service states that travel could be “very difficult.”
“Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially in open areas,” the warning indicates. “The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.”
An extra flashlight, food and water are recommended in case of necessary travel. Latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5-1-1.
