Craig Trap Club’s Polar Bear League on target to start Sunday

As the climate remains chilly, competition is heating up for Craig Trap Club's Polar Bear League.

The Polar Bear League begins Jan. 7 and runs through March 31 for shotgun shooters at the Trap Club headquarters at US Highway 40 and Moffat County Road 64.

Sessions are twice weekly at 10 a.m. Sundays or 6 p.m. Thursdays.

Daytime shoots involve fluorescent orange targets, while evening activities use white targets under spotlights.

Polar Bear sessions are open to individuals and families with a $60 registration fee for the league, with practice rounds $5 for club members and $6 for non-members.

A full league shooting includes 300 total targets — 100 from the 16-yard line for handicap classification, 100 more from either the 20- or 25-yard line and another 100 from 16.

Shooting can be done all in one day or throughout the season.

CTC can help newcomers with equipment, though shooters need to buy their own ammunition as well as have proper ear protection, safety glasses and ammo pouches.

For more information on Craig Trap Club's Polar Bear League requirements, call 970-629-8437, 970-629-9586 or 970-824-6544 or visit Facebook.com/CraigTrapClub.