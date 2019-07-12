 Craig Trap Club offers shooting contest July 21 | CraigDailyPress.com

Craig Trap Club offers shooting contest July 21

News | July 12, 2019

Craig Press Staff
Kameron Baker stays ready for another round on the skeet course during the shotgun state completion shoot at Craig Trap Club.
Andy Bockelman

Craig Trap Club will host a trap shoot day open to the public, starting at 9 a.m. Sunday, July 21 at its location at U.S. Highway 40 and Moffat County Road 64.

The shoot is open to all, with shooting formats such as wobble, 27-yard distance, sporting clays and trap.

Rounds are $5 apiece or $3 in an Annie Oakley format. Cash prizes are available.

For more information, call 970-326-6384.

News
See more