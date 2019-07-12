Craig Trap Club offers shooting contest July 21
Craig Press Staff
Craig Trap Club will host a trap shoot day open to the public, starting at 9 a.m. Sunday, July 21 at its location at U.S. Highway 40 and Moffat County Road 64.
The shoot is open to all, with shooting formats such as wobble, 27-yard distance, sporting clays and trap.
Rounds are $5 apiece or $3 in an Annie Oakley format. Cash prizes are available.
For more information, call 970-326-6384.
