Craig Police Department

Thursday, Nov. 15

7:16 a.m. On the 400 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report that a suspicious man might be attempting to break into a vehicle. Officers contacted the man and learned the vehicle was his, and he had locked himself out.

7:38 a.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, officers took possession of a hooded sweatshirt someone had found. The sweatshirt was logged as found property at the Public Safety Center.

11:49 a.m. On the 700 block of East Victory Way, officers responded to a call to assist the Moffat County Sheriff's Office on a traffic stop that yielded an arrest. CPD had no information regarding why the person was arrested.

12:09 p.m. On the 400 block of Breeze Street, officers responded to a report of potential fraud. Someone's debit card was missing, and it was unclear whether the card had been lost or stolen.

12:29 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report of a possible drug violation or incident.

8:10 p.m. On the 700 block of Hospital Loop, officers responded to a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they learned an 18-year-old in the Kmart parking lot was showing some friends a firearm when the weapon discharged, striking the subject in the thigh and hand. The party was transported to Memorial Regional Health with non-life-threatening injuries and was expected to be released shortly. Police noted the individual was incredibly lucky not to have been more seriously injured and that the bullet did not strike an innocent bystander.

9:34 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report of possible domestic violence.

10:06 p.m. In Craig, officers responded to a Safe 2 Tell call. The incident is under investigation.

10:25 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report of possible domestic violence.

10:41 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report of possible domestic violence.