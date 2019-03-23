Craig teams forming as Steamboat Soccer Club expands

Steamboat Springs Soccer Club announced Friday it will form Craig Soccer Club, a satellite club for Craig players.

"We are excited to announce this opportunity for soccer players in Craig. They currently don't have an active soccer program aligned with the Colorado Soccer Association, and players travel 60 miles to play with Steamboat teams,” said Rob Bohlmann, director of Steamboat Soccer Club, in a news release. “This is a great opportunity to share the positive environment we've created at SSC over the past 35 years with the community in Craig."

Bohlmann will be joined by Doug Siegel, coach of the Colorado Northwestern Community College men's team, to help launch the program.

SSC plans to hire local coaches in Craig to run the practices and coach games. SSC will also provide foundational support for running a successful grassroots soccer program. Interested coaches can apply by contacting the Steamboat Soccer Club office.

Organizers plan to host a four-week season in May and June for players ages 9 to 14. Practices will take place twice a week, with games taking place on weekends between Craig and Steamboat teams.

An informational meeting takes place at 6 p.m. April 9 at CNCC, room 175.

For additional information visit http://www.steamboat-soccer.com or call 970-870-1520.