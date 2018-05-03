Craig teacher Mary Ginther brings a little mothering into classroom

Ginther taught preschool in Northglenn and for Head Start in Craig prior to working for Moffat County School District.

CRAIG — She bore children of her own, but she’s also raised hundreds of children in her classroom.

“I always wanted to have six children. We only had three, but I ended up with hundreds of preschool children,” said preschool teacher Mary Ginther.

The passion for teaching displayed by a Head Start teacher influenced Ginther’s decision to become an educator.

“She loved what she did, and her passion for teaching was contagious,” Ginther said.

But the instinct for teaching took hold much earlier.

“My mother reported that, as a first-grader, I would come home from school and teach my siblings. When they were unwilling students, I taught my stuffed animals,” she said.

Describing herself as a hands-on teacher, Ginther took a few minutes away from teaching to describe her life, both inside and outside the classroom.

Craig Press: If your greatest supporter were in the room with us today, what five words would he or she use to describe you as a teacher?

Ginther: They would say that I am passionate, loving, nurturing and that I know what I like.

CP: In your experience, what is the most challenging part of your role as an educator, and how have you met that challenge?

Ginther: Watching the decline in the family unit is my most challenging role as an educator. Children not having their needs met in their homes is heartbreaking.

CP: What have you read recently that led you to changed your approach to your work?

Ginther: I recently read a book about social thinking that reminded me that the whole child must be nurtured.

CP: How are you involved in the community outside school?

Ginther: I teach Sunday School at my church and participate in many community events.

CP: If a visitor came to your classroom and took a photo, what would he or she see in that photo?

Ginther: A visitor to my classroom would see me engaged with my students and a big smile on my face.

CP: What is one fun fact about you?

Ginther: My husband and I have a new puppy named, Ebony. We had forgotten how crazy a puppy can be.

