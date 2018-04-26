Craig teacher Lisa Campbell cares most for family, students

CRAIG — A fifth-grade teacher at East Elementary School hopes her students feel cared for, a little like family.

Lisa Campbell is a teacher and mother to three children of her own. She counts herself lucky to be married to "an incredible and supportive husband."

"Family is very important to me," she said. Most of her family members live in Craig, as she, herself, has most of her life. But this Craig native has also explored the big world beyond the city limits.

"I also believe in traveling and having as many experiences as possible. The experiences one has during their lifetime helps to shape the person they become," she said.

She also explained how she uses her caring nature to nurture learning.

Craig Press: Who most influenced you to become an educator and how?

Lisa Campbell: I am lucky enough to have grown up in this community, and several of my former teachers had an influence on my decision to become an educator. At each stage of my school career, from kindergarten through high school, I had teachers show me what it means to care for their students. They worked tirelessly to make sure all of their students had what they needed to be successful. I knew they wanted me to do well, and I want to be that person for my students.

CP: What methods of teaching do you use?

Campbell: I use a variety of methods. Not all students learn in the same way, and it’s important to present content in different ways. I use a lot of cooperative learning so that students have an opportunity to process what they have learned with their peers. I like to get the students talking and sharing their ideas and strategies. I also try to find many opportunities for kids to create; when they make something, it helps them to process information in a new way.

CP: Describe when you learned that teaching is what you are meant to do?

Campbell: I have always wanted to be a teacher, and as I entered college, I still knew it’s what I wanted to do. However, the moment I knew that being a teacher is what I am meant to do came in the early days of my student teaching. I remember the incredible joy being in a classroom brought to me. I couldn’t believe that, every day, I get to be with children and help them to learn and grow. It didn’t and still doesn’t feel like a job to me, it’s what I get to do each day.

CP: What five words would your greatest supporter use to describe you?

Campbell: Dedicated, loyal, kindhearted, driven and focused.

CP: What is the most challenging part of your role as an educator, and how have you met that challenge?

Campbell: My biggest challenge so far has been time to teach it all. Everything we teach a student in a year is crucial and important, and it must be taught at a deep level. I try to connect and bring in more than one subject or concept at a time. Not only does this help with time, but I think it’s important for students to see the big picture. They need to know how things in our world are connected.

CP: What have you read recently that led you to change your approach to your work?

Campbell: I have recently reread “Time to Teach: Encouragement, Empowerment, and Excellence in Every Classroom” I have read this book several times. I was introduced to it by my principal, Sarah Hepworth. It has been a book that I revisit a couple of times during the school year.

CP: How are you involved in the community outside school?

Campbell: I feel so blessed, because I get to play a role in our community as an educator. I am also involved in church Bible study groups, and I am involved with my children’s activities.

CP: If a visitor came to your classroom and took a photo, what would they see in that photo?

Campbell: They would see children working together in groups, and having discussions.

CP: What is one fun fact about you?

Campbell: One fun fact about me is my favorite summer activities are camping with my family and riding 4-wheelers.

CP: Is there anything else you'd like readers to know?

Campbell: I am incredibly proud to be an educator in our community. The children I get to interact with on a daily basis inspire me to be better than I was yesterday.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.