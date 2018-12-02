Craig taxidermist on the hunt for parties responsible for antler theft

A Craig taxidermist is offering a reward for the return of a trophy bull’s antlers taken from an elk mount in a hotel lobby.

A Saturday, Dec. 1 Facebook post by Mountain Man Taxidermy claimed that a trophy bull mount the business had on display at Quality Inn & Suites had been defaced when someone removed the antlers earlier in the day.

The remainder of the mount has since been removed from the lobby. The bull was also used for Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation functions, according to the Facebook post.

The post added that Mountain Man will be filing a report with Craig Police Department as they seek out the parties responsible.

“We will offer a reward to anyone having information leading to their recovery,” the social media post reads.

For more information on the incident or to provide helpful details, call Mountain Man Taxidermy at 970-824-4910 or through their Facebook page or contact Craig Police Department.