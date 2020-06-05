Craig Swimming Complex looks forward to reopening

The Craig Swimming Complex will be reopening in phases starting on Monday June 8, a week after Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced a new state order, “Safer At Home and in the Vast, Great Outdoors,” in place until July 1.

During this time, citizens are encouraged to use outdoor public spaces as long as they maintain social distancing, and still stay home as much as possible.

The Craig Swimming Complex will reopen its Lap Pool Monday June 8 at a limited capacity of 38 patrons at a time, according to a press release from City of Craig Parks and Recreation. There will be no swimming lessons and the Wave Pool will remain closed for its capital resurfacing project until its projected reopen date of July 1.

The June Public Swim Session Schedule will be as follows:

12 p.m. – 1 p.m. — Lap Swimming and Facility Disinfection

1 p.m. – 3 p.m. — Public Swimming

3 p.m. – 4 p.m. — Facility Disinfection

4 p.m. – 6 p.m. — Public Swimming

6 p.m. – 7 p.m. — Lap Swimming

Reservations are recommended. Please contact the Aquatics Manager at 970-824-3015 to reserve a public swim session that conveniently works for you and your family.

Reservations must be made 24 hours in advance (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.). Patrons cannot reserve weekly sessions, nor attend more than one session per day to allow everyone the opportunity to swim. Payment for your reservation will be collected by Customer Service staff at the front desk prior to entrance.

A 5-day or 10-day punch pass will be available for purchase only at the Craig Parks & Recreation Department. Season passes are not available for purchase. Reservations are still recommended for punch pass holders. Walk-in punch pass holders are not guaranteed admittance. Contact Craig Parks and Recreation at 970-826-2029 with questions. Walk-in guests will be admitted on a first come, first served basis.

Please visit the Craig Swimming Complex Website at http://www.ci.craig.co.us for a complete list of aquatics policies and rules.