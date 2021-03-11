Craig submits grant application for Yampa River Corridor project in place of Woodbury Playground project

Though the Woodbury playground upgrade project will still be completed this year, the Craig City Council pulled a grant request for the project to shift focus to the Yampa River Corridor project.

Craig had recently requested $168,000 in Colorado Department of Local Affairs Tier 1 grant funding. That request was pulled this week, with council replacing it with a $200,000-ask for a Tier 1 grant to cover architectural and engineering costs for the Yampa River Corridor project.

City Manager Peter Brixius told council Tuesday in a discussion with DOLA, representatives told the city of Craig that “because of limited funding from severance and federal mineral lease tax, they felt like a playground project through them would not yield a good response in terms of the community’s allocation of funds.”

With that information in hand, the city decided to pull its DOLA grant request for the playground project and shift its request focus to on the Yampa River Corridor project.

“Their programmers reopened the grant application portal for us and we reapplied for a $200,000 grant to cover architectural and engineering costs for the Yampa River Corridor project, which is a key diversification and economic development project we’re looking at and have been looking at,” Brixius said.

Previously, the city submitted a federal grant application for $1.8 million to cover the cost of construction for the whitewater park and boat ram on the Yampa River. Brixius stated Tuesday that the $200,000 grant request to DOLA would cover architectural engineering for the project on the Yampa River.

Though there may be concern hearing that the city pulled the grant request for the playground upgrade, Mayor Jarrod Ogden and Brixius stated the project will still happen as planned, thanks to budgeted allocations involving city funding.

“It’s important to say this; I don’t want the public to hear we don’t value the replacement of our playground equipment at our parks, because we very much so do,” Ogden said. “ Take Breeze Park for example. We are at the point of replacement, or needing to be, at Woodbury. It will still happen this year, but more with our funds, less with the state’s.”

“The playground project will still go forward this year,” Brixius added to Ogden’s comments. “It’s funded, and within budget, so there’s no changes to that.”

