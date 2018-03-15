Craig students get a ‘taste of college’

CRAIG — More than 190 students from Moffat County Christian Academy and eighth-graders from Craig Middle School attended Colorado Northwestern Community College’s annual Taste of College event on the Craig Campus on Friday, March 9.

About 28 instructors, from both the Rangely and Craig campuses, created hands-on, individualized mini-sessions to give the students an idea of what it is like to attend college.

Some classes that were offered included blood typing, understanding CPR, marketing and branding, drawing and painting, creating art with clay, the new world of drones and creative writing.

Students were also provided with paleontology department and campus tours.