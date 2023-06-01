Craig student completes four-year seminary program
On the evening of May 25, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held the graduation ceremony for the Craig Colorado Stake Seminary students at the church in Rangely.
Seminary is a four-year program for students in the church who attend high school. The classes are held each morning before school starts. The students study the Old Testament, New Testament, Book of Mormon and Church History.
The following students completed all four years and passed all requirements — Brighton Bair and Eddie Drussell of Meeker; Levi Jensen of Craig; and Rylee Allred, Marstan Wagner, Fisher Winder and Kevin Wren of Rangely.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.