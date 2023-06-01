Craig student completes four-year seminary program

Levi Jensen of Craig has completed the four-year LDS seminary course of study.

Courtesy photo

On the evening of May 25, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held the graduation ceremony for the Craig Colorado Stake Seminary students at the church in Rangely.

Seminary is a four-year program for students in the church who attend high school. The classes are held each morning before school starts. The students study the Old Testament, New Testament, Book of Mormon and Church History.

The following students completed all four years and passed all requirements — Brighton Bair and Eddie Drussell of Meeker; Levi Jensen of Craig; and Rylee Allred, Marstan Wagner, Fisher Winder and Kevin Wren of Rangely.