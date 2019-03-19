Craig, Steamboat Kroger stores not impacted by union members’ vote to strike

Union members who work at King Soopers and City Market voted to authorize a strike Thursday, March 14, and Friday, March 15, following the Kroger company’s latest contract proposal, which stipulates workers must wait up to 10 years to be paid sick leave.

More than 12,000 workers are represented by UFCW Local 7 work at 109 King Soopers and City Market stores in Colorado.

Craig store employees are not union members. Union officials originally said that the nearest union store was the City Market in Steamboat Springs, however, that proved to be inaccurate.

Those stores are “union-free” and will not be impacted, according to City Market spokesperson Adam Williamson in an interview with the Steamboat Pilot and Today.

“It’s going to be business as usual, for sure, in your area,” Williamson said Wednesday, March 13. “They are union-free — both Steamboat Springs and Craig.”

Union contracts ended Jan. 12, and Local 7 has been engaged in bargaining for new contracts since mid-December.

Recommended Stories For You

The vote to strike has not resulted in job action; however, it did result in ads for temporary workers and brought Kroger officials back to the negotiating table, according to a letter from UFCW Local 7 President Kim Cordova.

"The hardworking women and men of King Soopers and City Market are standing together for their families, their customers, and their communities,” Cordova stated in a news release. "We need more full-time jobs, not just for more hours for workers who have earned it, but because you deserve the best customer service when you shop. We need first-day sick pay and access to healthcare, not just to get better ourselves, but to ensure that the stores are fully staffed when you shop.”