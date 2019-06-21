Craig softball teams bring it home to close season tournament

Craig Parks and Recreation’s girls slow-pitch softball league wrapped for the season this week, making the most of midweek sunny weather to get in the tournament that determined championships.
The Cool Water Grille Skyhawks battle it out in the semifinals with the Western American Drilling Mustangs during the Craig Parks and Recreation slow-pitch softball tournament.
Pitcher Payton Roop rocks back for a throw in the semifinals with of the Craig Parks and Recreation slow-pitch softball tournament.
The Western American Drilling Wolverines face off with the Arena of Dreams Badgers during the Craig Parks and Recreation slow-pitch softball tournament.
Arena of Dreams’ Aunnika Hampton belts one to the outfield during the Craig Parks and Recreation slow-pitch softball tournament.
The THPK Certified Public Accountants Wildcats and Craig Steel Bulldogs exchange congratulations after the semifinals with the Western American Drilling Mustangs during the Craig Parks and Recreation slow-pitch softball tournament.
Arena of Dreams’ Nikki Brown scores the winning run in the semifinals during the Craig Parks and Recreation slow-pitch softball tournament.
Arena of Dreams Badgers and Western American Drilling Wolverines exchange congratulations after the semifinals during the Craig Parks and Recreation slow-pitch softball tournament.
Cool Water Grille Skyhawks’ Kennedy Kostur hustles across the plate during the Craig Parks and Recreation slow-pitch softball tournament.
Craig Steel Bulldogs’ Caylah Million beats the tag at home plate by Arena of Dreams’ Bailey Lawton during the Craig Parks and Recreation slow-pitch softball tournament.
Players and coaches with the Skyhawks, sponsored by Cool Water Grille, display the tournament bracket as the champions for the 8- to 12-year-old division of Craig Parks and Recreation slow-pitch softball league.
Arena of Dreams’ Dylan Herndon takes warmup swings during the Craig Parks and Recreation slow-pitch softball tournament.
Craig Steel’s Marlee Fedinec confers with coaches while awaiting her turn at bat during the Craig Parks and Recreation slow-pitch softball tournament.
Craig Steel’s Megan Neton makes it to third base during the Craig Parks and Recreation slow-pitch softball tournament.
Craig Steel’s Jacie Evenson takes a swing during the Craig Parks and Recreation slow-pitch softball tournament.
The Badgers, sponsored by Arena of Dreams Riding Academy, hold high the tournament bracket as the champions for the 13- to 18-year-old division of Craig Parks and Recreation slow-pitch softball league.
While the tourney was originally meant to be a two-day format, poor conditions Tuesday moved it to one night and single elimination.
Finishing as the top team for the year for ages 8 to 12 were the Cool Water Grille Skyhawks, coached by Chris Adams.
The group dominated their final game in a 20-7 win against the Mines, sponsored by TK’s Bugs ‘N’ Stuff.
Adams said the victory was especially sweet, given a pair of losses the team had in the final weeks of the regular season, ending the year 8-3 after the tourney.
“Girls really came through together,” he said. “They did really well in these last games, made a lot fewer mistakes. We came back just when we needed. I’m proud of them.”
For the older girls, 13 to 18, the Craig Steel Bulldogs moved on from the semifinals to face Arena of Dreams Badgers, with Badgers ultimately ending the night with a 14-10 win as they held their own in the final inning.
Coaches Troy Hampton and Chad Lawton continued their streak as the heads of the championship winners, each with daughters in their final year playing Craig softball, taking a 9-2 record when all was said and done.
“They just kept playing as a team and stuck together this season,” Hampton said.