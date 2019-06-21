Craig softball teams bring it home to close season tournament

Craig Parks and Recreation’s girls slow-pitch softball league wrapped for the season this week, making the most of midweek sunny weather to get in the tournament that determined championships.

While the tourney was originally meant to be a two-day format, poor conditions Tuesday moved it to one night and single elimination.

Finishing as the top team for the year for ages 8 to 12 were the Cool Water Grille Skyhawks, coached by Chris Adams.

The group dominated their final game in a 20-7 win against the Mines, sponsored by TK’s Bugs ‘N’ Stuff.

Adams said the victory was especially sweet, given a pair of losses the team had in the final weeks of the regular season, ending the year 8-3 after the tourney.

“Girls really came through together,” he said. “They did really well in these last games, made a lot fewer mistakes. We came back just when we needed. I’m proud of them.”

For the older girls, 13 to 18, the Craig Steel Bulldogs moved on from the semifinals to face Arena of Dreams Badgers, with Badgers ultimately ending the night with a 14-10 win as they held their own in the final inning.

Coaches Troy Hampton and Chad Lawton continued their streak as the heads of the championship winners, each with daughters in their final year playing Craig softball, taking a 9-2 record when all was said and done.

“They just kept playing as a team and stuck together this season,” Hampton said.